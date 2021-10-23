Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Who Will Be Eliminated This Week?

With only 13 contestants left in the house of the popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss 5, there is suspense among the audience regarding who will be eliminated this week in the elimination round.

Six contestants have been eliminated from the show till now. Many are saying that in this week’s elimination round Anee Master, Lobo and Priya are in the danger zone. However, no official information has been yet revealed regarding the same.

Meanwhile, according to reports, it seems that Lobo got many votes this week. With this, it seems that Priya and Anee Masters are in the danger zone this week.

In a recent episode, as part of the latest task, the housemates made some honest confessions with their co-contestants. Sunny, sharing his experience, said that he had faced many insults. Meanwhile, Shanmukh said, “I feel that my half-life is gone in love and breakup.” He further mentioned that after his first breakup he attempted suicide during his intermediate residential college days as he felt depressed and homesick.

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by NTR while the second season was hosted by Nani. Three of the four seasons were hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna is also hosting this fifth season. Every year, 15 contestants are locked up in the house but this time 19 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house.

In the first week of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 Sarayu was eliminated, in the second week Umadevi, then in the third week Lahari, the fourth week saw Nataraj Master getting eliminated, in the fifth week Hamida was eliminated and then in the sixth week Shweta Verma was eliminated.

However, many fans of the show are saying that season 5 is not as impressive compared to other seasons. Most of the tasks are also the same as were in the last season and till now no wild card entry has been made in the show, observe the followers of the show.

