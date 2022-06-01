Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner VJ Sunny Starts Shooting For His Next Titled Unstoppable

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 winner VJ Sunny is gearing up for the shooting of his upcoming film, Unstoppable. On Tuesday, the makers of the film performed a puja ceremony before kicking off the first schedule in Hyderabad. Leading screenwriter and director Vijayendra Prasad, director B. Gopal, Minister Indra Reddy and actor Tanish were the chief guests at the event. The first look poster and the title of the film were released on the occasion.

VJ Sunny has shared the poster of the movie on Instagram. Along with the post, he wrote, “New movie alert: UNSTOPPABLE with Unlimited Fun!” He also used hashtags like the new movie, movie launch, a 2 b productions, fun and many more. Fans got extremely excited after seeing the poster. They showered good wishes on the actor, and the post received 37,545 likes.

Directed by Diamond Ratna Babu, Unstoppable is being produced by Ranjith Rao under the banner of A2B Productions. The movie seems to be a youthful entertainer. Diamond Ratna Babu said that the regular shooting of the movie will start on June 9. The shooting is expected to conclude soon, and the film may get a Dasara release.

VJ Sunny started his acting career in 2017 with the Telugu language TV show Kalyana Vaibhogam. It starred Meghana Lokesh and Sunny in the lead roles. The show was aired on Zee Telugu.

In 2021, he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. He survived in the house for 106 days and won the reality show.

