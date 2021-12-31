Bigg Boss Telugu 5's Grand Finale Scores Lesser TRP Than Previous Seasons

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni ended with a grand finale on December 19. It was a star-studded affair like never before. The event witnessed celebrities such as Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Shriya Saran, and Ayan Mukerji among others. The finale episode of the reality show was a four-and-a-half-hour-long episode. The Television Rating Point (TRP) of the episode is out now after 10 days which suggests that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has done really well but it was unable to break the TRP record of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and 4.

According to the TRP chart, season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu registered some impressive numbers in the urban category but the overall rating is lesser compared to the finale episodes of season 3 and season 4.

According to the TRP chart, Season 4 is on the top when it comes to the ratings of the final episodes followed by Season 3 and Season 5. All three seasons were hosted by Nagarjuna. Nani hosted Season 2 stands at fourth position and Season 1 hosted by Jr NTR is at fifth position.

Here is the TRP chart of all the seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu:

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1: 14.13

Bigg Boss Telugu 2: 15.05

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: 18.29

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: 19.51

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: 16.04

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 premiered on September 5, 2021 and ended on December 19. VJ Sunny won this season and bagged a trophy and prize money of Rs 50 lakh, he received a bike and a house worth Rs 25 lakh. The show was aired between 10 pm and 11 pm on weekdays and 9 to 10 PM on Weekends.

Meanwhile, the makers of the reality show have announced the debut season of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT with Nagarjuna hosting the digital version, too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.