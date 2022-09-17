Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Adi Reddy, real mastermind in Bigg Boss House

Adi is one of the staunch followers of Bigg Boss and has been reviewing the show on his YouTube channel. In fact, his YouTube videos comprise the same as he reviews the episodes and often roast the contestants of Bigg Boss on his YouTube Channel.

The Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has begun with 21 contestants. The show premiered on September 4. Within days, participants have targeted each other and fights in the house have started. Almost daily fights among the contestants have become highlights of the season till now. In fact, the recent task to nominate the captain jolted the house upside down. Among the 21 participants, Adi Reddy is seen as the mastermind of the house. During the captaincy task, it was Adi Reddy whose name was on the list but later Baladitya became the captain in the first week.

Top showsha video

Adi Reddy is a popular content creator on YouTube and because of his earlier videos on Bigg Boss show the participants are calling him the mastermind. Adi is one of the staunch followers of Bigg Boss and has been following the show since season 4. In fact, his YouTube videos comprise the same as he analyzes and roasts the contestant of Bigg Boss on his YouTube Channel.

Adi’s full name is Adi Venkata Narayana Reddy is also an electrical engineer. Like any other journey, Adi’s journey on YouTube met with slow response, but his following reached over 3 lakh subscribers when he reviewed Bigg Boss seasons. Adi in 2020 married Kavitha and now they are blessed with a daughter Havita. Kavitha too has her own channel on YouTube by the name of Kavitha Naga Vlogs.

The competition in the Bigg Boss Season 6 is going in full swing. For the captaincy in the second week, Chanti, RJ Surya, Inaya Sultana, and Raj are competing. Nomination for the contestants is the one way. In fact, through voting, Revanth, Fatima, Aadi Reddy, Rohit Marina, Geethurayal, Rajeshekhar, Shani, and Abhinayasree are nominated. Now, this has to be seen who will get eliminated from the house.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here