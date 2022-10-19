Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Bigg Boss Lashes Out At Contestants For Poor Task Performance

Bigg Boss Telugu returned to the small screen with its sixth season on September 4 and initially received mixed reactions from the audience. Although the show managed to gradually climb the TRP charts, it hasn’t been able to live up to viewers’ expectations due to underwhelming performances by the contestants. Owing to the same, Bigg Boss expressed his displeasure with the contestants in one of the recent episodes by asking them to leave the house if they were not interested in being a part of the show.

In the latest task, housemates were divided into two teams – T’wood Fantastics and T’wood Dynamites. Each housemate was also assigned a character. Upon successfully completing the task, the members of the winning team would become possible contenders for captaincy. Team T’wood Fantastics included Revanth, Srihan, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, Faima and Inaya. Team T’wood Dynamites, on the other hand, included Arjun, Surya, Rohit, Raj, Sri Satya, Geetu, Marina and Vasanthi.

The housemates left no stone unturned to make the task engaging. They enacted their characters with an interesting storyline. Pushparaj (Surya) was seen encroaching on the territory of Jejamma (Marina). Kalabhairava (Rohit) arrests him over the same. Daya (Arjun) is also seen hilariously making a deal with Pushpa to free him. Pushpa and Sivudu (Raj) then get into a humorous conflict over the deal.

This task was followed by two contestants being chosen from both teams. Upon hearing the sound of the buzzer, the chosen members had to paste their respective team’s posters on the wall. The team with the maximum number of posters would be declared the winner.

Team T’wood Fantastics emerged as the winner of this challenge. Unfortunately, the task didn’t end on a happy note. An altercation ensued between Arjun and Revanth for the first time on the show. Arjun asked Revanth to think before speaking. On the other hand, Revanth asked him to amp up his originality. He also advised Arjun to not react upon being provoked.

Despite the attempts made by housemates, Bigg Boss was not impressed. He gave examples of poor performances by contestants in previous seasons. Bigg Boss also mentioned the names of contestants who made an effort to stay in character during the task.

