Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Galatta Geetu Royal Locks Horns With Inaya Sultana Over...

The 6th season of Bigg Boss Telugu is back and is being hosted by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. Each season of the reality show has its share of disputes and controversies. It’s no different this time as actress Galatta Geetu Royal got into a dispute with her co-contestant Inaya Sultana. Geetu started the conversation, saying that housemates were not cleaning the washroom properly. Geetu also asked aggressively about the hair clogging the washroom floor trap.

Initially, no one was interested in creating a tumultuous atmosphere over such a trivial issue. However, Geetu asked who bathed last night. Everyone then took the name of Inaya. The moment Geetu got to know about this, she got into a fight with Inaya. Everyone was shocked to see Geetu engaged in a conflict over such a minor reason. TV actor Baladitya and Youtuber Adi Reddy had to intervene to calm the situation.

Top Showsha Video

Besides Inaya, Geetu got into a fight with singer Revanth as well. According to reports, Geetu is constantly trying to portray an image where she feels intimidated by other contestants. Reportedly, she feels that this will gain her sympathy and will eventually propel her to popularity. Viewers are also extremely irritated by Geetu’s rude behaviour. Many of the audience have already labelled her as the most irritating contestant ever.

These tiffs with other contestants and rude behaviour had a devastating effect on Geetu’s performance in the game as well. Recently, she was nominated for trash contestants in the first task of the season. Revanth and Inaya were also nominated for the Trash Contestants category.

These contestants will be directly nominated for eviction in the first week. They will have to cook, sleep and eat in the garden area. Also, according to the rules of the task, they will have to serve the Class contestants. Class contestants will enjoy VIP access to the balcony and other benefits in-house for a week.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here