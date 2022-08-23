Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Jabardasth's Chalaki Chanti To Take Part in Show?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is all set to premiere on the small screen very soon. The next edition of the reality TV show will air on Sunday, September 4, according to the most recent promo.

Interestingly, the popular comedian of Jabardasth, Chalaki Chanti is one of the rumoured Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestants. And this is not the first time anyone will participate in this from Jabardasth. Earlier actors like Priyanka Singh and Avinash have appeared on the show.

According to reports, Avinash has indeed paid Rs. 10 lakh to Jabardasth to breach his contract with the makers of the comedy show and participate in Bigg Boss. With so many actors leaving Jabardasth recently, it’s unclear whether Chanti will leave now.

Bigg Boss Telugu features a lot of news presenters and journalists from various Telugu news channels regularly. Previously, Devi Nagavalli, Jaffar, Sujatha, Siva Jyothi aka Savitri, Lahari Shari, and others appeared in the reality TV show. This year, according to reports, popular news anchor Pratyusha has been added to the rumoured list of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 participants.

Since the announcement of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 emerged, the name of the famous actor has been doing the rounds on social media. He is currently the male lead in Janaki Kalaganaledu, one of the most popular Telugu daily soaps. He is also engaged to Tejaswini Gowda, a popular TV actress. Amardeep’s participation in BB Telugu season 6 is currently rumoured due to his busy business and personal life.

Apart from these, RJ Surya, Shiva, Adi Reddy, Neha Chowdary, and Pratyusha can also be seen in this season.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here