Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Who Will Get Evicted This Weekend? Deets Inside

In Bigg Boss Telugu 6, eight contestants, including Inaya, Chanti, Arjun, Adireddy, Marina, Faima, Baladitya, and Vasanthi have been nominated for the fifth-week elimination round. The viewers are voting for their favourite contestants and are eagerly waiting for the final results, which will be announced in the elimination special episode on weekend.

According to unofficial Bigg Boss Telugu 6 fifth week vote results, Faima had the highest voting percentage. Fiama, Aadi Reddy, Chalaki Chanti, Arjun, and Vasanthi are in the safe zone while Inaya, Aditya, and Marina are in the danger zone. Marina is expected to be out in the fifth week, according to rumours.

The viewers claim that Rohit may finally start playing his game if Marina is given an exit permit from the show. Marina is distracting him and making poor decisions in the game, which is harming his performance. The majority of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are unimpressed with this duo. AbhiShree, Shani, Neha, and Arohi are the participants who have already been eliminated from the show in the past episodes.

Bigg Boss held a captaincy task among the contestants. The players have been divided into groups and are participating in their game. The pair of contestants are currently playing their separate games as directed by Bigg Boss. According to rumours, Revanth won the sixth-week captaincy task.

The voting lines are open from Monday 10:30 p.m. to Friday 11:59 p.m. The audience can cast their votes for their favourite competitors via the Disney Plus Hotstar App or Missed Calls. The Disney plus Hotstar voting feature has now been added to the Hotstar App. Users can save competitors from elimination by voting for them in the nominations zone.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Season 6 Telugu premiered on September 4. Tollywood king Nagarjuna Akkineni has been hosting this show for the past few seasons, and Bigg Boss season 6 is currently streaming on Star Maa and Disney+Hotstar.

