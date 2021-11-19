Bigg Boss Telugu: Did Siri Hanmanth, Shanmukh Jaswanth Kiss Each Other?

Social media users are claiming that actors Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri Hanmanth had a lip lock in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu a few minutes after they quarrelled. Netizens are claiming this after a video surfaced on social media and is now all over the internet.

Both the Bigg Boss contestants claim that they are emotionally connected to each other but not in any relationship. However, netizens, after last week’s Thursday episode, are claiming that the duo kissed in the Big Boss house in front of the cameras.

In one of the episodes, there was a minor altercation between Siri and Shanmukh. No one could figure out the reasons behind the altercation between the Bigg Boss housemates. Siri, using her lipstick on a tissue paper wrote, “I hate you” and handed it to Shanmukh.

The actor then asked what made her hate him. A few minutes later, the two contestants were seen deeply touched. Suddenly Siri pulls Shanmukh close and gives him a hug.

With this video going viral, many netizens are claiming that Siri and Shanmukh had a lip lock. Others, though, say it was just a camera angle and it was just a normal hug with no kiss.

A few netizens, though, argue that Siri gave Shanmukh a kiss on his lips as the actor was stunned for a few seconds. With the scene going viral, fans of actors are claiming that they are in a relationship.

According to reports, Shanmukh already has a girlfriend Deepti Sunayana - a former Bigg Boss contestant, while Siri is in a relationship with Srihan and the two have got engaged.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.