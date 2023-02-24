Actress Ashu Reddy is a well-known face of the Telugu entertainment industry. She has created a huge fan for herself within a short period of time. From her amazing acting skills to her social media presence she is always on point. The actress loves travelling and often treats her fans with adorable pictures and videos from her vacation. Recently, the diva shared a couple of pictures from her latest trip to Agra.

In the photos, Ashu is seen in a sporty comfy outfit. She wore a white t-shirt with ‘Bonjee AF’ written on it which she paired with black jeggings. She opted for a no-makeup look, kept her tresses open, and rounded off her with black shades, a yellow hat, and matching snickers. The actress looked happy as she posed in front of the Taj Mahal.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Hey Shah Jahan, bless me a person who can love like you!” in the caption.

See the pics:

Seeing the post one of the users commented “Enjoy,” while another said, “God will certainly bless you with a true lover’s faith in God. Always stay blessed and happy in your life. May god bless you.”

A few days ago, the actress shared a throwback photo from her vacation in Paris as she missed travelling. In the picture, Ashu is flaunting her backless royal blue dress and enjoying her time looking at the Eiffel Tower. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous.

See the pic:

Seeing the post fans could not keep their calm and showered red heart emoticons in the comment box.

On the work front, Ashu Reddy is also a well-known TV host and social media influencer. However, she got the limelight after her lip-syncing videos on social media platforms like Dubsmash, Josh, and Instagram went viral. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Chal Mohan Rangain 2018.

The actress made a name for herself in 2021 when she appeared alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a background dancer in the song Oo Antava in the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

In addition, she appeared on the most controversial television show, Bigg Boss Telugu: Season 3.

