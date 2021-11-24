Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Divi Vadthya Wants 'Another Chance' to 'Grow up Once Again'

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 fame Divi Vadthya aka Divi has wished for “another chance” to “grow up once again.” Known for her talent and confidence, Divi has shared on

Instagram a few pictures in which she is smiling and posing for the camera. After her impressive performance in Bigg Boss Telugu 4, she enjoys a niche fanbase on Instagram with over 80,000 followers.

She has shared several pictures in a blue shirt and short jeans. She captioned the post with the lyrics of “Give Me Some Sunshine song" from the Bollywood movie 3 idiots.

In the comments section, fans are guessing that she is looking for new projects as she has not been a part of any film or web series for a long time. She last appeared in Cab Stories which was released on Spark OTT in May this year.

Earlier this month, Divi shared pictures of herself in a saree in a paddy field. She looked gorgeous as she posed for the camera in a green and pink coloured saree.

Divi had made a few appearances in Telugu movies before stepping into the Bigg Boss Telugu house. However, she got popular through this show as she grabbed the attention of the audience in the first week by voicing her honest opinion on everyone’s game. She was evicted from the show in the seventh week.

Maharshi was the last film of Divi which hit the theatres in 2019. It was her debut film. This year, she acted in ‘Cab Stories’, which showed the journey of four different people travelling in a cab and multiple twists and turns happening on their way to their destination.

