Bigg Boss Telugu Organisers Accused of Demanding Sexual Favours in Return for Entry Into Show: Report

A case has been registered in Hyderabad against four organisers of the reality show, after a journalist complained that they had misbehaved with her and asked her to satisfy their boss for final selection in the show.

Updated:July 14, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
Bigg Boss Telugu Organisers Accused of Demanding Sexual Favours in Return for Entry Into Show: Report
Image: Twitter
A female journalist based in Hyderabad has accused the organisers of reality show Bigg Boss Telugu of demanding sexual favours from her in lieu of entry into the show's final round, according to reports. A case has been registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the organisers of the reality show.

The woman said she received an invitation into the third season of the show in March, accepted the offer and met four members of the reality show. "As per the statement, during the meeting, those four members misbehaved with her and asked her to satisfy their boss for final selection in the show," Banjara Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police K Srinivas Rao was quoted as saying in a News Minute report.

The complainant has also accused the four organisers of the show of body-shaming her. The complainant said, "They (organisers) didn't give me any agreement and asked me how I am going to satisfy the boss. They also body shamed me." Further investigation is underway.

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which is set to go on air on July 21. Nagarjuna announced the news on Twitter along with a teaser titled, "No Action... Only Reality!" The first season was hosted by Jr NTR and the second by Nani.

After two successful seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu in which the winners were Siva Balaji and Kaushal Manda, the new season is geared up to feature several celebrities from the film, television and fashion industry.

