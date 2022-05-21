Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Grand Finale: Bindu Madhavi Is Leading The Race

Bigg Boss Non-Stop, the OTT only version of Bigg Boss Telugu, is one of the most popular reality shows which streams on Disney plus Hotstar. The show was launched on February 26 and is hosted by veteran actor Nagarjuna. Bigg Boss Non-Stop is set to conclude on May 21 with the grand finale.

According to reports, Akhil Sarthak is likely to win Bigg Boss Non-Stop, but speculations are rife that Bindu Madhavi will win the show and become the first female winner. Even a few reports claimed that Bindu has already won the show becoming the first female contestant to bag the title and her name will be declared at the grand finale.

Though the winner will be announced in today’s grand finale, Madhavi’s fans are already celebrating on social media.

One of Bindu’s fans tweeted, “First time a contestant who I supported won the finale. Thank you Bindu Madhavi for giving us the feeling. Exactly feeling like how Abijeet and Sunny fans were feeling in their seasons.”

Another fan tweeted, “Everyone is a Queen till the Real Queen Arrives Bindu Madhavi.”

Disney plus Hotstar has released a teaser of the grand finale. The teaser reveals that the Bigg Boss Non-Stop finale will feature amazing dance performances by actress Apsara Rani and others. Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi can also be seen walking into the Bigg Boss house to make a lucrative cash offer to the finalists.

As per sources, Bigg Boss Non-Stop winner will receive Rs 40 lakh as prize money because Ariyana Glory, one of the finalists, has opted to walk out of the show with Rs 10 lakh.

Bigg Boss Non-Stop offered 24×7 live streaming in its 12-week run and the show promised better entertainment to the fans. Seventeen contestants had entered the Bigg Boss house and were grouped into two teams, Warriors and Challengers. Former Bigg Boss contestants were included in Team Warriors and Bigg Boss debutants were part of Team Challengers.

