Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Nataraj Master, Bindhu Madhavi Engage in Epic Showdown. Details

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu may have ended its season in December last year with Sunny emerging as the winner, but the fans have Bigg Boss Telugu OTT to satiate their demands for high voltage drama. The show is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The house, which has some of the most intriguing housemates, is giving viewers a nice dose of entertainment.

The latest promo out of the house teased a heated showdown between Nataraj Master and Bindhu Madhavi. The contestants were required to name three contestants they believed did not deserve to be in the top five. The previous episode included some ugly arguments between Bindu Madhavi and Nataraj, and the next episode will feature much more.

In the most recent preview for the forthcoming episode, Nataraj refers to Bindu as “Surpanakha" when he nominates her and does a “Laxmana Banam" position, implying that the audience will “chop her nose." Bindu performs a ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ posture as well.

Nataraj also went to the extent of telling Bindu that she lacked the qualities of a proper Telugu girl and that her father had ‘failed because of him’. Nataraj’s statements against Bindu haven’t gone well with a section of netizens and fans on social media.

They are calling out Nataraj for his ‘personal attack’ on Bindu during the nomination task. While Nataraj was earlier a part of BB Telugu season 5, Bindu made her BB Telugu debut with the OTT season. She was seen in Bigg Boss Tamil in the past.

Meanwhile, on Sunday’s episode, Ashu Reddy got evicted from the house and she handed out vegetables to the contestants, depending on their traits. Bigg Boss Non-Stop, the debut OTT edition of the reality TV series, is just three weeks away from its finale

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.