Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Promo is Out, Host Nagarjuna Leaves Us In Awe

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will soon be premiered on Disney+Hotstar. Ahead of its premiere, the streaming giant has released a promo for the upcoming show. The controversial reality show will have a 24-hour live telecast and it will be hosted by actor Nagarjuna. The makers of the show unveiled the new promo which features Vennela Kishore and noted actor Murali Sharma with host Nagarjuna.

Watch the promo here:

The promo features Nagarjuna as a lawyer and Vennela as a jail inmate and Murali as police personnel. Vennela is on the death row and begs his advocate Nagarjuna to do something about it. Nagarjuna tells the court that Kishore’s last wish is to watch one episode of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, which is a never-ending one. The upcoming show will also mark the OTT debut of Nagarjuna.

The first season of the OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu has been titled Bigg Boss Non Stop. The show was announced days after Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 ended in December 2021 with contestant Sunny lifting the trophy. The new show will reportedly start airing on Disney+Hotstar from February 26. Nagarjuna has been hosting Bigg Boss Telugu since its third season. The first and second season of the show was hosted by actors Jr NTR and Nani respectively.

Currently, the makers of Bigg Boss Non Stop are busy setting the stage for the curtain-raiser of the show. The list of contestants is also being finalsied. According to reports, the show will have 16-18 contestants. The list of contestants will include some new faces and will also feature some of the former contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu. In view of Covid-19, contestants will have to stay in quarantine for a week before the premiere of the show.

