Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Winner Bindu Madhavi Likely To Work In Balayya’s Next

Bindu Madhavi is currently at the top of her game after winning Bigg Boss Telugu Non Stop, the OTT only version of the popular reality show. The happiness has doubled for Bindu as she is likely to be signed for a film with Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna. According to reports, Bindu has been offered a role by the makers of Balakrishna’s next movie, which will be directed by filmmaker Anil Ravipudi.

However, there is no official confirmation about Bindu getting her next big break in Tollywood opposite Balayya. This yet to be titled film is currently in pre-production stage and the movie will be bankrolled by Shine Screens.

Bindu’s fans are very happy with the speculations of the actress getting an opportunity to collaborate with Anil Ravipudi and Balakrishna.

According to reports, Bindu has also been offered a lot of other films as well after she won the recently concluded Bigg Boss Telugu Non Stop.

Bigg Boss Telugu Non Stop came to an end on May 22 with Bindu lifting the trophy. Bindu was loved throughout the show for her strong and bold demeanour. Many fans also nicknamed her Aada Puli, which means Tigress. According to reports, Bindu earned around Rs 90 lakh, including the Rs 40 lakh cash prize, after emerging as the winner of the popular reality show. She spent close to 12 weeks in the Bigg Boss house.

Bindu made her debut in Telugu film industry with 2008 film Avakai Biryani and went on to work in several Tamil and Telugu movies.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.