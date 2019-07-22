Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Complete List of Participants in Nagarjuna's Show
Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 began on July 21 with Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host.
Image courtesy: Twitter
The wait for Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has come to an end with the show kick-started on July 21 with Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host. The reality show, which is hosting 15 contestants in the Bigg Boss house for the next 100 days, has 7 male and 8 female participants.
Nagarjuna was assigned to pick the first three contestants to enter the Bigg Boss house, following which he picked up three chits that read the names of Shiva Jyothi (anchor), Ravi Krishna (actor) and Ashu Reddy (social media celebrity).
The fourth contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house was TV9 news reporter Jaffar. He was followed by actress Himaja, who is known for her supporting role in Telugu movies. Known for her spontaneous humour, comedian-actor Rohini was another contestant to step into the Bigg Boss house.
Renowned singer Rahul Sipligunj and choreographer-turned-director Baba Bhaskar also will entertain the audience in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. Actress Punarnavi Bhupalam, who is not much active in Telugu cinema nowadays also made it to the Bigg Boss house in the third season of the reality show.
Popular film actress Hema is also one of the 15 contestants to participate in the show. Actor Ali Reza grabbed attention as he made it to the show flaunting his chiselled body. Actor Mahesh Vitta was the twelfth contestants to enter the show.
The major highlight for the season 3 of Bigg Boss Telugu is anchor Sreemukhi whose entry in the show was extravagant. The final contestants who made to the Bigg Boss house were the celebrity couple and Happy Days fame Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru.
