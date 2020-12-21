Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Abijeet Duddala Lifts Trophy, Akhil Emerges as First Runner-up

The fourth season of the Telugu version of Bigg Boss concluded on Friday with contestant Abijeet Duddala emerging victorious. The winner was announced by show host and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, while the chief guest for the grand finale was superstar Chiranjeevi.

Out of the sixteen contestants who participated in the show, Duddala managed to win the audience's hearts and won the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The actor received the winner’s trophy from actor Chiranjeevi and also took home the prize money of Rs 25 lakh, along with a bike.

The fourth season of Telugu Bigg Boss first aired on September 6. The participants for the current season were Alekhya Harika, Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Mehaboob Shaikh, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Devi Nagavalli, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak, and Gangavva.

In a heartfelt gesture, Chirnajeevi presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to actor Mehaboob and told him that he reminded him of his struggling years as an actor. Duddala thanked the audience for voting for him in large numbers and said that he never imagined sharing the stage with Telugu film industry’s two biggest stars, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi. He further paid tribute to his audience for their love.

The first runner-up of the show, Akhil Sarthak described his Bigg Boss journey as a dream. Akhil said that his journey has been nothing less than a dream and for him, to be able to speak while sharing the stage with stars like Nagarjuna sir and Chiranjeevi was unbelievable.

The finale also witnessed a funny banter between Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. The show host appreciated how the 65-year-old star has maintained his fitness during the lockdown. Responding to Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi said his inspiration was Nagarjuna himself.

Chiranjeevi also congratulated Nagarjuna for the way he hosted the reality show and for treating the contestants like his family. The recently-concluded season of Bigg Boss was special because it happened during the pandemic. However, the show managed to help the audience to forget lockdown blues and indulge in some entertainment.