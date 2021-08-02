Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Logo and Teaser of Popular Reality Show Unveiled

Recently, Bigg Boss OTT has grabbed headlines due to the new concept, prospective participants, and host Karan Johar. People cannot wait to see how the show will unfold and the excitement level is breaking the bars. Adding to the excitement, now the Telugu Bigg Boss has also unveiled the logo for the upcoming season. Though no details regarding the show's host have been shared, rumors suggest that Nagarjuna will be back for another season. The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which was hosted by Nagarjuna, commenced in September 2020 and concluded on December 20. Abhijeet Duddala emerged as the winner of the season.

Now, after an 8-month gap, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has been announced. The channel airing the show launched the logo of the upcoming season with a ‘coming soon’ teaser on their social media handles. Sharing the video, the channel wrote, “Check out the amazing first look of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 logo. We are coming soon.”

Checkout the aMAZEing first look of #BiggBossTelugu5 logo.We are coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/GDwo8QAZYz — starmaa (@StarMaa) August 1, 2021

The fans could not control their excitement and their reactions to the post speak volumes of the same. “Excited for Bigg Boss,” wrote one of the user, while another predicted that it will be “another rocking season.” “Eagerly waiting for the show,” commented a third.

Several reports have claimed that the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu will commence sometime in September, however, an official confirmation is still awaited. Currently, the makers are busy finalising the list of contestants for this year. Some big names have been reached out to.

Just like the fourth season, all safety protocols for combatting COVID-19 will be followed. Ahead of entering the Bigg Boss house, the contestants will be asked to follow the 14-day quarantine period.

The first four seasons of the show have garnered immense love and support from the audience. While Abhijeet won last year, the first three seasons were won by Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, and Rahul Sipligunj, respectively.

