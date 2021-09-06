Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Nagarjuna Hosts Grand Premiere

The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 premiered on September 5. A teaser of the three-hour-long special episode was shared online. It gave a peek into the gala, glitzy night splashed with spectacular performances. Nagarjuna, the show host, has promised the audience more entertainment than the previous seasons. Now with a grand launch, the reality show has kickstarted another anticipated season. Nagarjuna introduced the new house which got a fresh makeover. The actor also welcomed the 16 contestants who will be locked into the house for the coming weeks.

The makers shared a promo video to hint at a promising show for the viewers. On Twitter, the post read, “The BIGG day is here! Get ready for 5-much entertainment. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 starting today at 6 PM on Star Maa (sic.)”

The BIGG day is here! Get ready for 5-much entertainment…Ikkada kick tonnullo vastundi 👁️ #BiggBossTelugu5 starting today at 6 PM on #StarMaa pic.twitter.com/HasK9Xwn7F— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 5, 2021

In a statement, Nagarjuna said, “I am looking forward to representing and bringing forward the true feelings of the contestants so that the viewers can understand them better. I am happy to be a part of a show that is fulfilling; entertaining every member of the family.”

The south superstar has reportedly hiked his fee from the previous season. He will receive a salary of around Rs 11-12 crore for the season this year, which is a substantial increase compared to season 4.

The 62-year-old has previously hosted the third and fourth season of the popular show. The confirmed contestants for the season are Sreerama Chandra, Vishwa, Shanmukh, Maanas Nagulapalli, Shailaja Priya, Siri Hanmanth, Anchor Ravi, Uma Devi, Nee Master, RJ Kajal, Lahari Shari, VJ Sunny, and Jaswanth Padala.

The reality show will air every week at 10 PM on weekdays (Monday-Friday) and the weekend episodes (Saturday-Sunday) at 9 PM. All the contestants completed a mandatory quarantine for two weeks before entering the house.

