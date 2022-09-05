Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is Back: Know All 21 Contestants

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is back to entertain the audience. The show, which is hosted by Nagarjuna, was launched on September 4 in a grand opening episode. Earlier, fans witnessed the OTT version of the show, which was titled Bigg Boss Non-Stop and now, within a few months of its conclusion, season 6 of the show is back with a bang. On the launch night, the host, Nagarjuna introduced the 21 contestants that entered the house.

Let’s take a look at the 21 contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house:

Keerthi Keshav Bhat

She is a popular actress on Telugu and Kannada television and rose to fame with the Telugu show Manasichchi Chudu.

Sudeepa Raparthi

Sudeepa Raparthi is popularly known because of her performance as Pinky in the 2001 film Nuvvu Naku Nachav. She has acted alongside many popular Telugu actors like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Jagapathi Babu, Tarun, Uday Kiran and others.

Neha Chowdary

Neha Chowdary is a VJ and sports presenter. Neha is a trained gymnast and athlete and is also known for her fitness.

Chalaki Chanti

Chalaki Chanti aka Vinay Mohan is one of the popular names of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6. He is known for his performances in the popular comedy show Jabardasth.

Sri Satya

Sri Satya rose to fame after featuring in the popular Telugu film Nenu Sailaja, in which she was cast opposite Ram Pothineni.

Arjun Kalyan

Arjun Kalyan made his acting debut with the Telugu film Chinna Cinema. He has been a part of movies and web series like Upma Tinesindi, Pseudocide, and Unspoken.

Srihan

Srihan is a social media influencer and actor. He shot to fame with the Telugu short film Software Bichhagadu and went on to feature in short movies that were released on YouTube.

Geethu Royal

Jabardasth fame Geethu Royal aka Galatta Geethu Royal is also a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Earlier, she had revived the show for many seasons.

Abhinaya Shree

Daughter of yesteryear heroine Anuradha, Abhinaya Shree is popular for her special number Aa Ante Amalapuram from Allu Arjun’s second film Arya.

Marina Abraham and Rohit Sahni

TV couple Marina Abraham and Rohit Sahni are the second celeb couple to enter the BB house after Varun and Vithika in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.

Baladitya

Baladitya made his debut as a male lead in the 2003 Telugu movie Chantigadu, which was directed by B. A. Jaya.

Vasanthi Krishnan

Vasanthi Krishnan is being touted as the most underrated contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. She rose to fame with the Telugu film Wanted PanduGod.

Shaani Salmon

A professional Kho Kho player, Shaani Salmon was a part of SS Rajamouli’s 2004 Telugu film Sye.

Inaya Sulthana

Inaya Sulthana went viral with a dance video with controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

RJ Surya

Surya Narayana aka Surya is known for his mimicry and has been participating in many mimicry contests and shows ever since he was young.

Faima

Faima is known for her performances in the comedy show Jabardasth.

Adi Reddy

Bigg Boss reviewer Adi Reddy is also participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Rajsekhar

Model Rajsekhar, during the launch night, said that there is no recognition in modelling and he is taking part in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 for recognition and identity.

Aarohi Rao

Aarohi Rao’s real name is Anjali and she is an anchor.

Revanth

Playback singer Revanth came into the limelight after winning the popular Indian singing reality show Indian Idol season 9.

The show will be aired for 106 days at 10 pm on weekdays. Its tagline is Entertainment ka Adda Fix.

