Bigg Boss Telugu: Some Lesser-known Facts About Priyanka Singh, 2nd Trans Woman Contestant

Priyanka Singh aka Sai Teja fame of comedy show Jabardasth has recently wowed the audience and grabbed the attention of the viewers with her game in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. She has managed to get along with housemates from day 1 of the show.

Here are some lesser-known facts about trans-woman Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka Singh:

Priyanka Singh is an actor and comedian by profession. She lives in Hyderabad.

Priyanka has become the second transgender woman to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu house after Tamanna Simhadri was a contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4.

The actor was already popular among Telugu and Tamil masses following her successful journey with the popular comedy TV show Jabaradasth. And, that’s how she made her way to mainstream entertainment.

She joined the comedy show to mainly act in female characters and had not gotten sex reassignment surgery during her journey on the show.

Priyanka’s association with Jabaradasth and her TikTok followers gave her courage and strength to open up and get the surgery done as she always wished for since her childhood.

Priyanka once revealed that former Jabardasth judge Nagababu Konidela assured her that he will financially support her until she is settled in life.

To focus on her health complications, she later took a short break from her projects. After her gender reassignment surgery, she faced hormonal imbalance and many other ailment issues. She credited her family and friends for her successful recovery.

Priyanka once mentioned that not everyone in her family knew about her gender transformation. Only her two elder siblings and mother accepted it and she was scared to tell her father about the transformation.

Since her father is visually impaired, she would always maintain a distance from him whenever she used to visit them.

Recently, though, she opened up to her father from the stage of Bigg Boss 5 and urged him to accept her. She said, “I’ll always remain your Teja ever daddy, please understand and accept me." Her father wholeheartedly accepted her.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.