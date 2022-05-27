Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: You Can Be A Part Of The Show. Details Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu is undoubtedly one of the most-viewed television shows. The pilot season was hosted by Junior NTR, which was followed by Nani in the next season. And, now, its Akkineni Nagarjuna. He helmed the last three seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu too.

Bigg Boss Telugu, much like the Hindi version, also came up with an OTT version. Bigg Boss OTT’s first season came to an end recently with Bindu Madhavi bagging the title. Now, as fans are eagerly waiting for the next season of the popular show, the Star Maa channel, which airs the show, has just added a new twist to it.

In a move that is sure to double the interest and anticipation for the next season, in a first, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will now allow commoners to be a part of the show as well. Earlier seasons had only celebrities as participants but the upcoming one will be different.

Star Maa’s official Twitter handle just dropped a video where Nagarjuna appears in his usual dashing avatar and shares the good news to the fans. He calls it a ‘one-time golden opportunity’ for fans to be able to grab tickets to the upcoming season and said viewers need to log on to starmaa.startv.com for details as to how to register to be a part of the show.

#StarMaamusic #tickettoBB6 One time golden opportunity to grab Ticket to BB 6.

Samanyulaki ahvanam pic.twitter.com/8wLd4pZ51L — starmaa (@StarMaa) May 26, 2022

To begin, one needs to go to the Bigg Boss website and fill out the general information. After that, they can fill in their date of birth, city of residence, and address information. It is also important to enter the number of languages one speaks. They must then input their phone number and complete the OTP verification process. After that, an emergency number and name should be provided. One can also upload a three-minute video of oneself to demonstrate any special skills or abilities. Other details are available on the site itself.

