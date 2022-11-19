Bigg Boss: Tina Datta Tells Sumbul Touqeer 'Shalin, Mujhse Pyaar Karta Hai; You Take Advantage...'

The ugly spat between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot after Tina Datta sprained her leg has given rise to a series of fights in the Bigg Boss 16 house. After the altercation, when Bigg Boss asked Datta who according to her was responsible for the brawl, the former did not pick either side stating Bhanot and Stan ‘were equally responsible.’ Bhanot who was shocked upon listening to Datta’s confession, openly discussed that he was hurt accusing the latter of not only playing the game well but also playing with his feelings. Now, in the upcoming episode, Datta appears to be frustrated with Sumbul Touqeer.

In the promo video shared by the makers, Sumbul did not allow Shalin and Tina to talk in privacy. Even during the fight, Sumbul appeared to be extremely possessive about Bhanot which irked Datta. After everything is said and done, Datta in the promo asked Touqeer to give her five minutes alone to speak to Bhanot, but the latter denied it. “Are you serious Sumbul,” said Datta. An aggravated Datta then began to shout about how people are manipulating Bhanot against her.

When Tina loses her cool, Sumbul replies, “He is my best friend, I can make him do whatever I feel like.” After which Tina screams, “People are making a fool out of him and he is believing them.” But Sumbul disagrees. Tina then confronts Sumbul about her feelings for Bhanot, “Whenever there is a fight between Shalin and me, you take advantage. Because of you, I am not able to talk to him. That guy loves me. You are the one who is always coming in between because you are equally in love with him.”

In another promo clip, Salman Khan can be seen lashing out at Sumbul for her obsession with Bhanot, “What kind of friendship do you have with Shalin, that you won’t even allow Shalin to talk to her for even 5 minutes.” In the next second, Datta joins the conversation and reveals that Sumbul follows Shalin everywhere in the house adding even when he’s using the washroom Sumbul stands right outside.

In the upcoming weekend ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be seen taunting Shalin Bhanot to leave the show. Meanwhile, he will also lash out at rapper MC Stan for his aggressive response. Stay tuned for further updates.

