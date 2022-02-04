Bigg Boss Ultimate: 8 of 14 Contestants Nominated, Who Will Get Evicted?

The viewers thoroughly enjoyed season 5 of Bigg Boss Tamil on TV, and now the OTT version of the same is currently streaming on DisneyPlusHotstar. Bigg Boss Ultimate, which also marks the OTT debut of Kamal Haasan as host, is streaming 24*7.

And while we are talking about the show, how could we forget the eliminations. Contestants Niroop, Snehan, Anitha, Suruthi, Juliana, Vanitha, Abhinay and Suresh were nominated for eviction.

Currently, reports indicate that Vanitha, Abhinay and Suresh are in the danger zone. Vanitha has had several fights with her co-contestants since day one. While this has entertained the viewers, it will be interesting to see if she stays in the show.

Fourteen contestants from previous seasons of the show entered Bigg Boss Ultimate. The list includes Abhinay, Abhirami, Anitha, Balaji M, Balaji T, Juliana, Niroop, Shariq, Snehan, Suja, Suresh, Suruthi, Thamarai and Vanitha.

Bigg Boss Tamil has been one of the biggest reality shows on television and has so far had five successful seasons.

Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the show has entertained the viewers for a long time. The OTT version of the show came as a pleasant surprise to the fans. Many say that the makers followed in the footsteps of Bigg Boss OTT’s Hindi version.

