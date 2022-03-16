Bigg Boss Ultimate: Anitha Sampath’s Comment On Host Simbu Lands Her In Hot Water

Bigg Boss Ultimate contestant Anitha Sampath, who recently hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, has once again courted controversy for her remarks on host Simbu. While talking to Suruthi, Anitha commented on Simbu’s inexperience as a Bigg Boss host and said that the star couldn’t understand things on the show.

A Twitter handle shared a clip of Anitha talking to Suruthi. In the video, Anitha was heard saying, “Did he (Simbu) give attention to what I said?? Did he understand what I said?? I thought he couldn’t understand.”

Anitha mentioned that the contestants have experience as they have taken part in the show before, but Simbu is new to Bigg Boss. Hence, according to her, he couldn’t understand how deeply they were involved in the show. The video is going viral among the viewers of the Bigg Boss, and Simbu fans are condemning Anitha for her remarks.

Watch the full video:

While some pointed out that Simbu had stated in his first episode that Bigg Boss was his favourite, and he had been watching it all, others didn’t miss a chance to take a dig at Anitha.

In the first episode itself STR told he had been watching BB and it's his favourite. But this gal assumes that he is new to BB.— Sasikala (@Sibhara81) March 14, 2022

Anitha thinks she is the smartest..— Sri kalyan (@srika4u) March 13, 2022

@SilambarasanTR_ ungala patthidhan Anitha edho solranga. Indha video va parunga 🙏.— BBcraze (@balafanforever) March 13, 2022

The highlight in this, is that, Our Einstein sissy @OfficialAnitha says even KH ke oralavukku than puriyumam…As koundar says, naatula punnakku vikravan, biscothu vikravan la thozhil adhibar nu sutthudhunga.#BBUltimateTamil#BBUltimate — rationalindian (@SATchitAndDa) March 14, 2022

Recently, a video of Anitha presumably using a word referring to a part of a human’s body, which in Tamil Nadu is considered a cuss word, went viral among the followers of Bigg Boss ultimate. In the viral video, when Niroop asked Anitha to do something, she replied, “So*thula Veppanga”.

As the show streams the activities of the contestants 24/7, a clip of Anitha using the cuss word was caught on camera. Not only did people troll her for using the word but also converted it into a popular meme on the internet.

