Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestant Abhirami Wears T-Shirt With Actor Vijay’s Photo

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT spin-off version of Bigg Boss Tamil, has been entertaining fans since its beginning due to the heated arguments between contestants, while doing fun tasks. The show, which has participants of all previous seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil, is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The show has a total of 14 contestants including Vanitha Vijayakumar, Niroop, Julie, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Tamarai Selvi, Dadi Balaji, Balaji Murugadoss, Anita Sampath, Abhinay, Surudi Periyasamy and lyricist Snehan among others.

In a recent episode, Abhirami was seen wearing a t-shirt with a picture of actor Vijay on it.

Bigg Boss Tamil is one of the most famous reality shows amongst the audience. The creators have been making this show since 2017 and by far have made five successful seasons. All five seasons of the show have been hosted by actor and filmmaker Kamal Hassan. He is also hosting Bigg Boss Ultimate in which contestants can watch the activities of contestants 24×7.

Abhirami who was recently seen smoking inside Bigg Boss Ultimate house in a viral video is now creating a buzz with her clothing style. Recently, she was seen in a white t-shirt with a picture of actor Vijay on it. She said that she is a big fan of Vijay and hence wore the t-shirt.

Really nice to see girls smoking…been a fan of it always#abhirami doing it in style 😍#BBUltimate #AbhiramiVenkatachalam pic.twitter.com/43Nq7k5PAb— Kannu kutty 💜 (@spacesaunty) January 31, 2022

The first nomination of the show is over and contestants who have been nominated this week are Niroop, Snehan, Anita, Surudi, Julie, Vanitha, Suresh, and Abhinay. Contestants Vanitha, Abhinay and Suresh Chakraborty could be in the danger zone. The eviction for the first week will be held on Sunday.

Actress Abhirami was a participant in season 3 of Bigg Boss Tamil. In Bigg Boss Ultimate, she recently talked about her past relationship with fellow contestant Niroop. She said that she and Niroop broke up after mutually agreeing to end their relationship.

