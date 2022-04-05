Bigg Boss Ultimate Enters Finale Week With Six Contestants, Who will Lift Trophy?

The final week of Bigg Boss Ultimate has already started piquing the interest and anticipation of the viewers, and there is only one question on their minds - Who will lift the trophy? The show finally got its finalists and we kicked off the finale week on an emotional note.

The latest episode was supposed to witness an eviction from the BB Ultimate house, but to everyone’s surprise, the makers decided to give all the six contestants, Balaji, Niroop, Abirami, Ramya, Thamarai and Julie the ticket to the finale for the first time. Among the six, Ramya is the only wild-card entrant who will compete in the grand finale.

However, had Suruthi not won the cash box, which resulted in her departure from the show, it would be a completely different story.

Abirami and Julie were also on the hot seat in the latest episode. Based on vote trends and nominations from the ninth week, these two have the least odds of being the crowned winner. Julie, on the other hand, has a sizable fan base and support on social media. This might be favourable to her.

With only a few days until the big day, there is a lot of excitement among spectators. According to the voting trends, it appears that Balaji continues to captivate the hearts of the audience, and many believe that he has the best shot at winning the show.

Speculation is rife that eliminated housemates will return as guests for the finale.

Meanwhile, the season 1 finale of the show is set to air on April 9. According to the most recent sources, the crew has already begun production on the finale episode, including its material, special cameos, and performances.

According to rumours, superstar Kamal Haasan may return as a special guest for the big gala finale to hand the trophy and prize money. The winner of Bigg Boss Ultimate will earn a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh as well as the “Ultimate" trophy.

