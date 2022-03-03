Bigg Boss Ultimate: Host Simbu Asks Why Snehan Looks Lost. 'Missing My Wife,' He Answers

Bigg Boss is synonymous with controversies but some contestants make the environment a little emotional with their heartwarming stories. Something of that sort happened on the sets of Bigg Boss Ultimate where lyricist Snekan Sivaselvam aka Snehan remembered his wife Kannika Ravi.

Host Simbu told Snehan that he was playing a very good game but now he looked lost. When asked for a reason, Snehan confessed that he was missing his wife.

Snehan was accompanied by his wife even on the first day of the Bigg Boss Ultimate show. The couple has been criticised a lot for the 10-year age gap between them. In a recent interview, Snehan lambasted his critics and said that understanding was the most important factor for a successful relationship, not age.

Kannika is seen sharing Instagram reels on songs penned by Snehan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kannika Ravi (@kannikaravi)

Advertisement

The two got married last year after dating each other for 8 years. It took Kannika 5 months to respond to Snehan’s proposal. Kamal Haasan was also present at the wedding, and so was director Bharathiraja. Actor Gnanasambandam, producer Pala Karuppaiah were also present at the wedding. Writer-director Ameer Sultan, composer Taj Noor also became a part of this happy occasion.

Back then, Kannika said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, she couldn’t invite everyone to their wedding and requested people not to be upset. Kannika expressed her happiness by sharing a 7-year-old picture with Snehan.

On the work front, Kannika has been seen in films like Raja Vamsam and Adutha Saattai, besides TV shows.

Snehan is a lyricist, actor, politician and playback singer. Snehan started his career as a lyricist. With the film Yogi directed by Ameer, Snehan embarked on his journey as an actor. He is famous for his appearances in other films as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.