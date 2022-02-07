Bigg Boss Ultimate Inmate Thaadi Balaji's Wife Nithya Accuses Him of Defaming Her

Actor Thaadi Balaji, the former contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2, has returned to Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT version of the popular reality show hosted by Kamal Haasan. His conversation with the show’s host during the grand premiere has stirred a controversy. His wife Nithya has now accused him of defaming her by spreading rumours.

Balaji had revealed to Kamal Haasan that he has changed for the better and it is better to be fun-living than to be grim-faced. He also spoke about his personal life and informed Haasan that he is having a love-hate equation with his wife Nithya. Later, he also spoke about his daughter Poshika before other contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

According to reports, Balaji and Nithya have been living separately for the past few months. Balaji has been talking about his wife Nithya in the Bigg Boss Ultimate house on different occasions. Recently, in an Instagram live session, Nithya made some serious allegations against Balaji. One part of the video has gone viral on the internet.

“Balaji had mentally abused me and my child through WhatsApp,” she said. Nithya claims that she has a voice recording of Balaji where he can be heard abusing their child.

“I was forced to react to Balaji’s statement. Balaji intentionally tried to defame my character in the show. If he continues to make false accusations, I will definitely release the voice recordings he sent me abusing me and my child,” Nithya said.

Both Nithya and Balaji participated in Bigg Boss Tamil 2. Earlier, Nithya alleged that Balaji is an alcoholic who physically and mentally abuses her and their child. She had even lodged a complaint that he was abusive. Later, Balaji also alleged that his daughter Poshika’s life was in danger.

Currently, Nithya and Balaji are living separately, and their daughter Poshika is living with her mother.

