Bigg Boss Ultimate: One of The Seven Nominated Contestants To Get Evicted This Sunday

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the first OTT only version of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, will witness the fourth eviction on March 6. The eviction process of the nominated contestants will begin on Saturday. There are seven contestants who have been nominated for eviction. The nominated inmates are - Abhirami Venkatachalam, Anitha Sampath, Maria Juliana, Snehan, Suruthi Periyasamy, Thaadi Bhalaji and Thamarai Selvi.

This week contestants participated in the wedding task in which Suruthi acted as the bride and Niroop as the groom. They exchanged garlands and hugged each other while others cheered for them.

Heated arguments between contestants over kitchen responsibilities were also seen this week.

Bigg Boss Ultimate is streaming on Disney+Hotstar and it has completed five weeks now. The show launched on January 30, started with 14 contestants, all participants of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Now the show has 11 contestants after the eviction of three contestants and walking out by one contestant. Suresh Chakravarthy, one of the evicted contestants, was re-introduced in the show as a wild-card entry along with with KPY Sathish.

Vanitha walked out of the show on day 24. She stated that she had to take care of her mental health and hence decided to leave the show. After exiting the show, Vanitha in an interview, hinted that actor Kamal Haasan was unhappy with the show and therefore decided to quit as host. She claimed that Kamal did not leave the show for the shooting of Vikram as claimed by the makers. Actor Simbu has replaced Kamal Haasan as the new host of the show.

“He is the producer of Vikram and he could have easily adjusted dates for the show and all the actors and technicians will abide by him, but he left,” Vanitha said.

Kamal Haasan, who hosted all the seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil, exited Bigg Boss Ultimate in its third week, for the shooting of this upcoming film Vikram. Later, Simbu took over as a host from week 4 onwards and he will continue till the end of the show.

