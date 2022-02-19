Bigg Boss Ultimate: Prank By Balaji Murugadoss Infuriates Vanitha Vijayakumar

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT exclusive version of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, will be completing its third week on Disney+Hotstar. The OTT version is also witnessing a lot of drama and twists similar to the seasons on television. Suja Varunee and Suresh Chakravarthi have been evicted from the house in the past 2 weeks. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will be the next person to get evicted. This week is going to be more interesting due to the fact that it is going to witness double eviction. In the recently released promo, it is seen the contestants nominating the inmates for double eviction. Amid all this a fight has erupted between Balaji Murugadoss and Vanitha Vijayakumar.

As it is seen in the promo shared by Disney+Hotstar Tamil on Twitter, Balaji rushes to receive the call when the phone in the Bigg Boss house rings. Balaji was told by Bigg Boss to explain to contestants that the house will see a double eviction this week. Bigg Boss also told him that this decision has been taken after seeing that contestants have not put in their best efforts during the college task.

Balaji then devises a new plan. He calls the contestants and tells them that spot eviction is going to happen. Balaji added that according to this eviction process housemates will choose a competitor and evict him or her.

Contestants are seen shocked over this decision. During this task which continued for three hours, everyone except Snehan expressed who should be evicted and why. Balaji then said that it was a prank with all of them. Balaji said that it was not Bigg Boss but he devised this task. Balaji had meant to be funny, but looks like it was not liked by Vanitha.

Vanitha shouted aggressively at him. She said that it is not right and he cannot do anything as per his wish. Balaji chose not to reply and walked away.

Bigg Boss Ultimate started streaming from January 30.

