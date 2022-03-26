Bigg Boss Ultimate: Sandy's Surprise Wild Card Entry Brings Cheers to Housemates, Fans

Popular dance choreographer Sandy has made a surprise wild card entry in Bigg Boss Ultimate. For the unversed, Sandy is a close friend of show host Simbu. Being the all-time favourite contestant of the Big Boss Season 3, Sandy’s unexpected entry has captivated the audience.

Sandy’s arrival cheered everyone in the house, and they gave him a warm welcome. Soon after Sandy’s entry, the viewers expressed their excitement on social media. Many even claimed that Sandy could be a tough competitor for co-contestant Bala in the house.

Serials and reality shows airing on Tamil TV channels have attracted a lot of fans and viewers. Despite the one-sided fan base for daily sitcoms, reality shows have a special place in viewers’ hearts.

So far Suja Varunee, Shariq Hassan, Abhinay, Thadi Balaji, Snehan, Anita Sampath have been evicted, while Vanitha Vijaykumar and Suresh Chakravarthy voluntarily walked out of the show citing their reasons.

With the end of season 5 in January, the first OTT version Bigg Boss Ultimate was launched on January 30, just a few days back.

Airing 24*7 live on Disney Plus Hotstar, Big Boss Ultimate started with 14 contestants, including Vanitha Vijayakumar, Nirup, Julie, Abirami Venkatachalam, Tamarai Selvi, actor Dadi Balaji, Balaji Murugadoss, Anita Sampath, actress Suja Varuni, Suresh Chakraborty, Sharik, Abhinay, Surudi Periyasamy, poet Snehan.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who hosted all 5 seasons, was also hosting the Big Boss Ultimate Show, but the actor had to drop out halfway. Simbu is currently hosting Big Boss Ultimate.

