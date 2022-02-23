Bigg Boss Ultimate: Thamarai Selvi Claims Sivakarthikeyan Spokes To Her

Actress Thamarai Selvi became one of the most talked about contestants in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Although she entered the Bigg Boss house as a relatively unknown person, she has become a well-known face in Tamil households after appearing on the show. While her first week in the house was without much action, she started playing the game differently from the second week onwards. Thamarai soon became a favourite among the viewers of the show and many were rooting for her to win the contest. Her fights with co-contestant Priyanka were a source of great TRP for the season. She became a favourite not only of the public but also among the relatives of other contestants. However, she was evicted on her 98th day in the house.

Presently, a new spin-off to the reality show, Bigg Boss ultimate, is airing on Disney+Hotstar. The 24/7 live only OTT format show has brought together contestants from the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil. Thamarai is one of the contestants as well.

Advertisement

Sharing her experience, recently, Thamarai was seen telling housemates Julie and Balaji Murugadoss that Raju Jeyamohan was a different person outside the BB house. In a video shared on Twitter, Thamarai is seen talking about the contestants from the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil.

RELATED NEWS Kamal Haasan Opts Out as Host of Bigg Boss Ultimate; Explains Why

In the video, she says that Raju did not speak to her outside the house and only Ikky Berry and Annachi spoke to her. However, this contradicted her claim that actor Sivakarthikeyan had spoken to Thamarai through Raju. She has said that Sivakarthikeyan spoke to her and told her that his mother is a big fan of hers. Now, netizens and fans are questioning her as to how Sivakarthikeyan talked to her when she claims Raju has not spoken to her outside the Bigg Boss house. Many have reacted negatively to her statements.

Woow!! When everyone was out of BB they would be basking in their own glory living the moment. But this lady wants everyone's attention and concern. What does she expect, Raju to share his title Ciby to share the box amount, is that the way they r to show their love? #BBUltimate— Peaches (@PeachesTwee) February 15, 2022

Short clips from the Bigg Boss Ultimate show often go viral and create a buzz among fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.