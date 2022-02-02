Bigg Boss Ultimate: Vanitha Vijayakumar Leaves Bite or Drink Task. Here's Why

Days after announcing the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5, Kamal Haasan is back with the OTT version of the show. The actor is hosting Bigg Boss Ultimate, currently streaming 24*7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Popular TV actor Raju Jeyamohan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. The show ran for 105 days from October 3, 2021, to January 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, a task in the Big Boss Ultimate sparked a fight between the housemates. The task was called bite or drink. Pieces of paper containing several questions were placed inside a bowl and each contestant had to read the questions written on it. Depending on the response of the contestants, they may have to drink bitter juice or eat chips.

As the game progressed, the turn of Dadi Balaji and Vanitha Vijaykumar came. They felt embarrassed after being asked if they had ever played with a condom balloon in their mouth or slipped while putting on underwear or vomited on the next person. Balaji Murugadoss, Sharik, and Nirup argued to Vanitha that she was leaving the task as she refused to answer such questions.

It is noteworthy that Shariq, who is the captain, did not allow Vanitha to come back to the task after a brief argument and fight.

The announcement of the Big Boss Ultimate was made while Season 5 was in progress. Big Boss Ultimate has some of the best contestants from the previous seasons of the show including Vanitha Vijayakumar, Niroop Nandakumar, Maria Juliana, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Thamarai Selvi, Dhaadi Balaji, Balaji Murugadoss, Anitha Sampath, Suja Varunee, Suresh Chakravarthi, Shariq Hassan, Abhinay Vaddi, Suruthi Periyasamy, and Snehan.

