Bigg Boss Ultimate: Vanitha Vijayakumar Trending Contestant, Julie Nominated

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the first season of the OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil, has completed its first week and witnessed the first eviction in the form of Suresh Chakravarthy. The show has made the fans excited, with contestants performing several tasks and having heated arguments. They are also given quirky titles by fans. Contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar has received the trending of the week title.

Since the start of the show on January 30, Vanitha has been showing roughness inside the Bigg Boss house. During a conversation with the show host Kamal Haasan, Vanitha said that she defends her arguments if she feels right about them. She said that she does not care about others’ disagreements. In a recent episode, she was seen having arguments with contestant Balaji when housemates were playing police and thief. Vanitha also behaved rudely with contestant Julie for putting her perfume in water.

Even though Suresh Chakravarthy has been evicted from Bigg Boss Ultimate house, most housemates have nominated Julie for the second eviction of the season. She also received the maximum number of dislikes from the housemates. She also broke down and Snehan and Suruthi were seen consoling her.

Contestants were asked to choose a contestant each to be or not to be friends with. At the end of the task, Thadi Balaji received the maximum number of hearts and Julie ended up receiving the maximum number of negative votes.

In this week’s nominations, the housemates were asked to nominate two contestants for eviction. The nominated contestants are Suja, Julie, Abhinay Vaddi, Thadi Balaji, Balaji Murugadoss, and Thamaraiselvi.

Bigg Boss Ultimate is providing the former contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil with a second chance to claim the coveted title by impressing the audience who can watch the show 24*7 on Diseny+Hotstar.

