Bigg Boss Ultimate: Who Will Get Evicted This Week? We Might Have Some Idea

After a successful season 5 of Bigg Boss Tamil, its OTT version is now streaming exclusively on Disney+Hotstar. At least 14 contestants — Niroop Nandakumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Thamarai Selvi, Maria Juliana, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Balaji Murugadoss, Thaadi Balaji and Anitha Sampath — entered the house on the first day.

Suja Varunee, Suresh Chakravarthi, Shariq Hassan, Snehan, Abhinay Vaddi and Suruthi Periyasamy are also a part of this show. Suresh was the first contestant to be evicted. It’s the weekend again, which means time for another eviction.

After Suresh, many say Suja will most likely be the contestant to leave the house this week. It remains to be seen if it will happen.

Bigg Boss Ultimate has witnessed its share of controversies like season 5. A few days ago, Abhirami’s smoking scene sparked off a major controversy. Besides Abhirami, Niroop, Sharik and Abhinay were also seen in the smoking room. The scene was discussed a lot on social media.

Have a look at this promo. Contestants are seen discussing nominations and there was near unanimity on Juliana’s name. Sharik’s name was also discussed. Vanitha’s name also found a mention. On her turn, Juliana also took Vanitha’s name.

The promo was posted on Saturday. Snehan is being praised by the audience for his deft handling of the game.

Talking about the contestants, Balaji Murugadoss first participated in the Bigg Boss season 4. Balaji was loved by the fans for his straightforward demeanour and an open mind.

At the same time, his angry attitude made him lose some of his fans and the title. This time, he is very cautious of his attitude. He has changed his approach towards fellow contestants.

