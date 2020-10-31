Bigg Boss Weekend ka Vaar: Salman Khan Slams Rubina Dilaik Over Violence Debate and Hypocrisy

Fans of Bigg Boss eagerly wait all week for the weekend when Salman Khan takes over the House proceedings during “Weekend ka Vaar” episodes. The promos dropped for tonight’s episode suggest that Salman is irritated by some of the contestants, namely Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. In the latest promo, he can be seen engaging in an argument with Rubina over her behaviour this past couple of weeks. While the short promo doesn’t show the beginning of the arguments, fans have guessed the reasons based on this promo as well as longer clips shared earlier. And of course, Rubina’s run in the house so far is also a clue as to why Salman looks appears in this angered mode.

In the video, Salman can be seen asking Rubina that she is always screaming “violence, violence in the house.” He then goes on to say that she should just keep on talking and show the audience what direction she is headed. Intercut with their jibes, Pavitra loudly claims that Rubina plays the victim and women card.

As for Rubina, his comments may be inspired by a task last week where she provoked Jasmin Bhasin for a fight. He calls it hypocritical that she chides others for violence but her own violence as passion. Watch the video here:

Some fans seemed to echo Salman’s reaction as they feel equally frustrated with Rubina’s decisions in this past week.

“Aww Thank you BB so I hope you are taking your audiences very seriously. Rubina says the other team are ganging up against her so please tell her, her team is doing the same against Rahul. How many times to make this Dumbina understand what goes around comes around.” Tweeted a user. “Aww Thank you BB so I hope you are taking your audiences very seriously. Rubina says the other team are ganging up against her so please tell her, her team is doing the same against Rahul. How many times to make this Dumbina understand what goes around comes around,” said another.

It seems like the argument is an extension of one seen in another promo with Rahul Vaidya. Rahul made comments about nepotism with regard to Jaan Kumar Sanu (Kumar Sanu’s son) which have rubbed Salman the wrong way.

Ghar mein nepotism pe chhidi behens ko kiya @BeingSalmanKhan ne radd, aur kaha #BiggBoss14 ka ghar nahi hai iss discussion ka platform. Kya hoga aage? Jaaniye aaj raat 9 baje #Colors par.Catch it before TV on @VootSelect #WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/4ymVB8TrMM — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 31, 2020

Salman slammed Rahul and asked him if his son becomes a singer in the future, will it be nepotism? Or if a grocery store owner will pass on his shop to his son or to his neighbour?