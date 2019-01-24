English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss Winner Shilpa Shinde Quits Twitter, Says 'My Own Fans Were Trying to Control Me'
Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who is known for being vocal about her opinions on social media, has quit Twitter.
Image Courtesy: Shilpa Shinde/ Instagram
Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who is known for being vocal about her opinions on social media, has quit Twitter. For the past two years, the actress was enthusiastically active on the micro-blogging site and has been a part of a number of controversies.
From making low key remarks on fellow Bigg Boss contestants to accusing producers as TV mafia, Shilpa is one one to mince words. However, on Wednesday, she deleted her Twitter account.
Before deleting the account, she cited her reasons for quitting. She tweeted, "Last night, one of my fans posted something tagging me and I retweeted it. After which I saw my own fans counselling me that why you want to get into other's matters. Basically what I have understood is that our fans just want to know about our day-to-day life and upcoming projects which I also don't mind doing. But for me, social media is beyond that where you can raise your voice, keep your opinions and not only me, but everybody has that right. But the moment we come up with an opinion or try to keep a point, fans come to correct you as to why are you saying all this, that's their matter. Please delete or add that account and I didn't like it. In short, my own fans were trying to control me which I didn't like at all."
Speaking to Times of India, she said, "I was like this, blunt and outspoken throughout, even during Bigg Boss 11. I have always put across my point of view. I don't know why my fans have suddenly started to have a problem. They should know that I am not God and can't behave in a manner of their choice and I have my own opinion. I don't want any negativity around and will delete my Instagram soon. I don't intend to return to social media any longer."
On the work front, the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame actress is reportedly joining Bigg Boss 12 runner-up Sreesanth for a TV show.
