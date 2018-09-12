GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bigg Boss is Not Scripted but Well Edited, Say Shweta Tiwari and Hina Khan

With full-on drama, romance, fights and controversies, the reality show is often accused of being scripted. When the same was asked to some ex-contestants, they had a different answer.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2018, 11:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss is Not Scripted but Well Edited, Say Shweta Tiwari and Hina Khan
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss is all set for a new season. From the first confirmed couple Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to the list of speculated contestants, fans are eagerly waiting for every detail.

With full on drama, romance, fights and controversies, the reality show is often accused of being scripted. When the same was asked to some ex-contestants, they had a different answer.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bigg Boss 4 contestant Shweta Tiwari said that "'Bigg Boss' is very entertaining and people keep talking about what has happened, but when I watch the show, I don’t know what to believe because I know a lot of it is edited. Many times, long conversations are only shown as two lines in the show, which then leads to misunderstandings.”

Similarly, Hina Khan, who appeared in the last season, called Bigg Boss a "well edited" show.

Aashka Goradia, who was caught amidst controversy in the sixth season, had a similar response. The actress alleged in a TV show that her sexuality was misrepresented in Bigg Boss. She claimed that she was "intentionally portrayed as a lesbian through editing tricks" which became really embarrassing for her and her family.

These actresses may not come along the same lines in the house of Bigg Boss, but outside it, they agreed that the show was not scripted but "well edited".

With new controversies and high voltage drama, Bigg Boss 12 is returning with Salman Khan, premiering on September 16.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...