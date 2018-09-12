English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss is Not Scripted but Well Edited, Say Shweta Tiwari and Hina Khan
With full-on drama, romance, fights and controversies, the reality show is often accused of being scripted. When the same was asked to some ex-contestants, they had a different answer.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss is all set for a new season. From the first confirmed couple Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to the list of speculated contestants, fans are eagerly waiting for every detail.
With full on drama, romance, fights and controversies, the reality show is often accused of being scripted. When the same was asked to some ex-contestants, they had a different answer.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bigg Boss 4 contestant Shweta Tiwari said that "'Bigg Boss' is very entertaining and people keep talking about what has happened, but when I watch the show, I don’t know what to believe because I know a lot of it is edited. Many times, long conversations are only shown as two lines in the show, which then leads to misunderstandings.”
Similarly, Hina Khan, who appeared in the last season, called Bigg Boss a "well edited" show.
Aashka Goradia, who was caught amidst controversy in the sixth season, had a similar response. The actress alleged in a TV show that her sexuality was misrepresented in Bigg Boss. She claimed that she was "intentionally portrayed as a lesbian through editing tricks" which became really embarrassing for her and her family.
These actresses may not come along the same lines in the house of Bigg Boss, but outside it, they agreed that the show was not scripted but "well edited".
With new controversies and high voltage drama, Bigg Boss 12 is returning with Salman Khan, premiering on September 16.
With full on drama, romance, fights and controversies, the reality show is often accused of being scripted. When the same was asked to some ex-contestants, they had a different answer.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bigg Boss 4 contestant Shweta Tiwari said that "'Bigg Boss' is very entertaining and people keep talking about what has happened, but when I watch the show, I don’t know what to believe because I know a lot of it is edited. Many times, long conversations are only shown as two lines in the show, which then leads to misunderstandings.”
Similarly, Hina Khan, who appeared in the last season, called Bigg Boss a "well edited" show.
Aashka Goradia, who was caught amidst controversy in the sixth season, had a similar response. The actress alleged in a TV show that her sexuality was misrepresented in Bigg Boss. She claimed that she was "intentionally portrayed as a lesbian through editing tricks" which became really embarrassing for her and her family.
These actresses may not come along the same lines in the house of Bigg Boss, but outside it, they agreed that the show was not scripted but "well edited".
With new controversies and high voltage drama, Bigg Boss 12 is returning with Salman Khan, premiering on September 16.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Are Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu Participating in Salman's Show? Their Response
- Do We Already Know What The Next iPhone Looks Like?
- Apple Launch Event: Timings And How to Watch Live
- Kesari First Poster: Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute to the Martyrs of Saragarhi; See Pics
- PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 Update: New 'Sanhok' Map, Musle Car, BulletProof UAZ And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...