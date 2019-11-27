Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Turns into English Teacher, Fights with Asim Riaz
The fun task organised inside 'Bigg Boss 13' house also led to a scuffle between Shehnaaz and Asim Riaz as they seemed to take potshots at each other.
Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 13
A promo posted by ongoing Bigg Boss 13 of an episode to be aired on Tuesday night caught the attention of Twitter users, who praised as well as flayed various contestants.
Posted on Twiiter handle @BiggBoss was a message" "Learn convoluted English with teacher #ShehnaazGill in the #BB13 classroom! Watch it tonight at 10.30pm."
The post was retweeted 644 times and got 3.6K likes. There were memes as well as pictures of Gill, apart from clipping from the show.
A fan commented: "Love Sana. The most entertaining contestant ever.That's the reason every task revolves around her. #ShehnaazRulesBB".
A fan of the reality show remarked: "Haters keep burning... but no one can entertain us better than #ShehnaazGill#EntertainmentQueenShehnaaz... get some life bloody jealous souls".
One post read: "Can't wait to see #ShehnaazGill as a teacher. Hope this task is not ruined like #ShehnaazKaSwayamar by some insecure, jealous, childish HM.
"Some try to sort out personal, pent up grudges & selfishly ruin tasks."
"Let's have a great one filled with humour & laughter with Sana," said another.
Check it out below:
Seekhein tedhi English with Teacher #ShehnaazGill in the #BB13 classroom!Watch it tonight at 10:30 PM.Anytime on @justvoot@vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/8CFeKvJK7z— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 26, 2019
However, the fun task also led to a scuffle between host Shehnaaz and Asim Riaz as they seemed to take potshots at each other. Shehnaaz even calls Asim a "loser". Check out the video below:
#BB13 Classroom mein teacher #ShehnaazGill aur student #AsimRiaz ke beech hui ladaayi!Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.Anytime on @justvoot @vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/uCE6CGt7Yv— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 26, 2019
(With inputs from IANS)
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
