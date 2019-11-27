Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Turns into English Teacher, Fights with Asim Riaz

The fun task organised inside 'Bigg Boss 13' house also led to a scuffle between Shehnaaz and Asim Riaz as they seemed to take potshots at each other.

News18.com

November 27, 2019
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Turns into English Teacher, Fights with Asim Riaz
Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 13

A promo posted by ongoing Bigg Boss 13 of an episode to be aired on Tuesday night caught the attention of Twitter users, who praised as well as flayed various contestants.

Posted on Twiiter handle @BiggBoss was a message" "Learn convoluted English with teacher #ShehnaazGill in the #BB13 classroom! Watch it tonight at 10.30pm."

The post was retweeted 644 times and got 3.6K likes. There were memes as well as pictures of Gill, apart from clipping from the show.

A fan commented: "Love Sana. The most entertaining contestant ever.That's the reason every task revolves around her. #ShehnaazRulesBB".

A fan of the reality show remarked: "Haters keep burning... but no one can entertain us better than #ShehnaazGill#EntertainmentQueenShehnaaz... get some life bloody jealous souls".

One post read: "Can't wait to see #ShehnaazGill as a teacher. Hope this task is not ruined like #ShehnaazKaSwayamar by some insecure, jealous, childish HM.

"Some try to sort out personal, pent up grudges & selfishly ruin tasks."

"Let's have a great one filled with humour & laughter with Sana," said another.

Check it out below:

However, the fun task also led to a scuffle between host Shehnaaz and Asim Riaz as they seemed to take potshots at each other. Shehnaaz even calls Asim a "loser". Check out the video below:

(With inputs from IANS)

