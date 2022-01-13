Bigg Boss15: How Tejaswi Prakash Lost Ticket to Finale But Prateek Made it

As the finale of Bigg Boss 15 is approaching, contestants are trying to up the ante to consolidate their position. In the last episode, Shamita Shetty, who became the captain of the house, was allowed to take an important decision. Taking advantage, Shamita snatched the ticket to the finale from Tejaswi Prakash and downgraded her from the VIP zone, causing an uproar in the house.

But, BiggBoss gave Tejashwi another chance to win her Ticket to Finale, but she lost the opportunity to Pratik Sehjapal.

Tejasvi, Upset from Shamita’s Decision:

Upset by Shamita’s decision, Tejaswi asked how the captain could make such a decision when she had promised her to downgrade Rakhi Sawant from the race to the finale. Tejashwi also said that Shamita has secured herself by throwing out her strongest rival from the race.

She even said that Shamita snatched the ticket to the finale from her only because she was jealous and wanted to take revenge on her.

In the middle of the conflict, Tejasvi raised Shamita’s point in which she had said that she and Karan are not able to become friends because of her. In such a situation, Tejashwi said that she wants to be friends with Karan, so she has deliberately sent him to the non-VIP zone. Hearing this, Shamita said that Tejasvi is insecure about her relationship so she keeps blaming others for it. She also said that she doesn’t want to date her boyfriend because she has one, whose name is Rakesh Bapat.

Giving a second chance to Tejaswi, Bigg Boss organised a task between Prateek and Teja. As part of the task, they had to build a cycle shop.

In this task, they were said to collect all of the parts needed for cycles from family members who played the role of shopkeepers. While explaining the task, Bigg Boss also said that the shopkeepers can give the parts one by one to their favourite player. Tejaswi lost this task to Prateek, who won the ticket to the finale.

