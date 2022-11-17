Bigg Marathi Season 4: Akshay Kelkar and Tejaswini Get Involved in Ugly Fight

The promo of the Thursday episode of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 is out and now the viewers can’t wait to watch it. In the upcoming episode, Tejaswini and Akshay will be seen in a fierce fight. Akshay Kelkar was last seen fighting with her ex-teammate Apurva Nemlekar in the previous episode. Watch what will happen in the upcoming episodes and which team will win in the coming days.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 has now become almost everyone’s favourite. The recent promo released by the makers shows the aggressive fight between the opposing teams. In this week’s weekly task, the contestants have to lose their most valuable things. Every member of the team has to sacrifice one thing which is close to their heart.

The recent promo released by Colors Marathi reveals the ongoing fight between the contestants as they refused to destroy their things for the task.

Earlier, Rohit refused to take part in the task. He was asked by Akshay to tear Ruchika’s photo. But to his dismissal, he was unable to perform it. In today’s task, Ruchika was also given the same task. However, she was also unable to perform it.

On the other hand, Tejaswini was asked to destroy her makeup products but she refused to follow this task which led to an aggravated fight between her and Akshay Kelkar.

Tejaswini can be seen asking Akshay, “Tell me what you are going to do with the makeup?" While Akshay replies, “I will destroy them.

Tejaswini further said, “Clothes or makeup? It’s expensive… I can’t destroy them”. This discussion led to a verbal fight between the contestants.

While Amrita Deshmukh said in the fight between these two, “She is saying that she will not only do it for me but also them. I AM Ok."

Tejaswini said, “If you destroy this…" but Amrita Deshmukh stopped her in the middle and said, ‘I am not in this… I am not in this because they are also saying no.’

The promo shows that Tejaswini will not destroy her makeup products. She can be heard saying in the promo, “I am not going to break this, it is so extensive because I have seen that affection does not help.

In the Bigg Boss house, contestants make special efforts to get the captaincy. Now, let’s see what will be the final decision of Tejaswini and which of these contestants will be the future captain.

