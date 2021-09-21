BiggBoss Marathi 3: If I Need Connection For Game, I'll go For it, Says Jay Dudhane

The most awaited television show, Bigg Boss Marathi, is back with its third season. Mahesh Manjrekar has returned as the host. The reality show had its grand premiere on Sunday when Mahesh locked 15 celebrities inside the house. This season, the housemates have come from different industries including television, film, and social media.

And the first episode itself has created quite a stir. The programme started on Sunday at 7 pm on Colors Marathi. People are saying that there is no doubt that this season will also be as tumultuous as the other two seasons. Jay Dudhane, a gym instructor by profession, rose to fame after winning Splitsvilla 13. He is also the youngest contestant in the show.

Before Jay was locked into Bigg Boss’s house, he was asked by a media representative about his preparations, strategies for the show, and if he will make a connection just for the game. In response to that, Jay said, “If I need to make a connection for the game, I’ll do it." Now it will be interesting to see who Jay connects with for the game. However, on the first day, there was a heated argument between Jay and Meera.

Earlier at the launch of the show, actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar spoke about shooting the promo of the show while he was still in pain. The host promised the audience that this season will be full of surprises.

As the fans gear up to watch the new season, here’s a full list of contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. This year, Sneha Wagh, Meenal Shah, Akshay Waghmare, Meera Jagannath, Vikas Patil, Surekha Kudchi, Gayatri Datar, Tripti Desai, Sonali Patil, Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde, Shivlila Patil, Avishkar Darvekar, and Santosh Chaudhary will be seen in the house of Bigg Boss.

