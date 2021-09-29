Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Mahesh Manjrekar's Look Reminds People of Maharashtra Minister

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, who is hosting BigBoss Marathi Season 3, was seen in a new look on Sunday. Netizens have compared his new look to Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Bigg Boss Marathi started in 2018 and Manjrekar has been hosting it ever since. This year, he returned to the screen after recovering from cancer. This season, Manjrekar’s weekend segment has been renamed as “Bigg Boss Chi Chavadi" from ‘Weekend Cha Daav’.

During his segment, the 63-year-old lambasts contestants who make mistakes and applauds those who do good work inside the Bigg Boss house. On Sunday, Colors Marathi shared the promo of the “Bigg Boss Chi Chavadi" episode which went viral. After watching this promo, netizens compared Mahesh with Maharashtra Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. According to netizens, both of them look very similar to each other.

In the promo, Manjrekar was seen in a spectacular look. He was seen in a white beard, moustache, and white hair. He also donned black glasses and a black muffler around his neck. Maharashtra Minister Chhagan also keeps the same look. He also wears a muffler and uses black glasses. This prompted netizens to compare the actor-filmmaker with Chhagan.

In the comment section of the promo video posted by Colors Marathi, an Instagram user commented, “I wonder if he is Bhujbal or not." Another said, “I thought Chhagan Bhujbal is here." The third user said, “Same to Same Chhagan Bhujbal Saheb."

Another user said, “I thought Chhagan Bhujbal came as the host!"

Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 had a grand launch on September 19. At least 15 contestants from diverse backgrounds are participating in the show. In season 3 of Bigg Boss Marathi, every week contestants will get a new theme and new duty inside the house.

