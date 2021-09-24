Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Shivlila Patil Kirtankar Trolled for Participating in Show

Season 3 of Bigg Boss Marathi began last Sunday, and among a whole host of celebrities who entered the house was also Kirtankar Shivlila Patil. However, Patil has been subjected to intense trolling, with many saying a person like her shouldn’t have said yes to taking part in the show. While people have raised questions about her participation, a video of hers from the Bigg Boss House is also going viral.

In the clip, Shivlila is seen crying and sharing her thoughts with co-contestant Meenal Shah. Meenal suggests Shivlila not to worry at all since she is playing very well. She adds that even though the two of them do not talk much, Shivlila’s game is commendable.

Meenal also said that she is ready to help Shivilia whenever she needs her. After listening to Meenal, Shivlila could not control herself. She hugs her and starts crying. Seeing Shivlila crying, Vishal comes and says that she shouldn’t worry about anything and play without any stress.

The video, however, once again led to trolling. While one user wrote: “Jhale Chalu Nakhre”, another said, “Jevdhi ijjat Kamavli Tevdhi Ghalvun Yenar”. Users on Instagram and Twitter have been relentlessly trolling her for even becoming a part of the show. However, it will be interesting to see if all the internet trolling affects Shivlila’s game in the next few days.

