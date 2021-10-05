Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Trupti Desai Nominated Because of Sonali Patil, Shows Promo

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Marathi season 3, the audience will get to see the nomination task wherein Trupti Desai will get nominated because of Sonali Patil. A new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi has been released and the contestants can be seen performing a unique nomination task. The third week of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has begun with a bang.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUoq1TKDXxh/?utm_medium=copy_link

The contestants were given a nomination task, which had cardboard mobile phones that the contestants had to wrap around their necks. They had to charge the mobile phones of those contestants whom they wanted to save. Since Sonali Patil could not charge Trupti’s Desai’s phone, she got nominated. After watching the short promo, the fans are curious to know what exactly happened, who all have been nominated and how.

The environment of the house has been very dynamic since day one. Kirtankar Shivleela Patil withdrew from the show due to her health issues.

Shivleela’s sudden departure from the show has come as a shocker to her fans but the show must go on. Hence, now it will be interesting to see which contestant leaves the house next. Since all the contestants are putting their heart and soul into the game, the upcoming episodes will bring a lot of excitement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.