BiggBoss Tamil 5: Meet Abhinay Vaddi, the Actor and Agriculturist Taking Part in Show

The much-awaited fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil premiered on Sunday night. For the fifth time in a row, actor Kamal Haasan is hosting the reality show. On the premiere episode, Kamal welcomed 18 contestants to the show which will be aired for 100 days on the Vijay Television channel. The participants of the show have come from diverse fields such as acting, singing, TV hosting, and entrepreneurship. All the contestants have undergone a mandatory quarantine, according to Covid-19 protocol.

Actor and agriculturist Abhinay Vaddi is one of the 18 contestants participating in the show. He is the grandson of late actor Gemini Ganesan. Abhinay played the lead role in the 2014 biographical film ‘Ramanujan’ based on the life of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. The movie marked the Tamil debut of Abhinay. In 2010, he made his film debut with the Telugu film Young India. Abhinay has an interest in agriculture and farming. He runs his Farm in Chennai.

After being introduced in the show, Abhinay told show host Haasan and the audience that he was leasing the lands of the poor who could not cultivate at present. He said that he is cultivating various crops with the owners (poor) of the land.

Apart from Abhinay, 17 other contestants who entered the house are — Isai Vani, Madhumita, Namitha Marimuthu, Abishek Raja, Priyanka Deshpande, Pavni, Chinna Ponnu, Nadia Chang, Varun, Imman Annachi, Suruthi, Akshara Reddy, Iykki Berry, Thamarai Selvi, Cibi, Raju, and Niroop.

The first season of Big Boss Tamil was aired in 2017. The show, which usually starts at the end of June, started late this year due to the Covid pandemic. In this edition, the Bigg Boss house has an underground jail. In the premiere episode on Sunday, Haasan wished everyone all the luck and promised to see them next week.

