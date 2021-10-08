BiggBoss Tamil 5: 'Pavani Army' is All Set to Save Actor-model From Eviction

Actor and model Pavani Reddy, one of the contestants on the fifth season of Big Boss Tamil, has caught everyone’s attention since the day 18 contestants entered the house. Pavani, who is already popular as a TV and film actor, has now found more support on social media.

In Bigg Boss, fans of several contestants come together to appeal for votes to save their favourite from getting evicted from the house. They come together and become fan armies for the contestant. This season Pavani’s fans have joined hands and called themselves the members of the ‘Pavani army’. They are sharing pictures and videos of her to drum up more support for the actor

Fans are sharing photos and videos of Pavani Reddy and making them viral on the internet. The ‘Pavani Army’ is trying to garner support for her every single day so that she can be saved from eviction this weekend.

In the first few episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, Pavani shared several unknown facts and incidents of her life. The 32-years-old recently informed another contestant of the show that her husband had died by suicide in 2017 within seven months of marriage, and shed more light on the suffering it caused to her for the past four years. She also shared her ordeal facing a media trial after being accused of the death of her husband.

Pavani played the role of a divorced woman in Rettai Vaal Kuruvi, 2015, an Indian Tamil-language soap opera. She played the female lead in Chinna Thambiin in 2017 and garnered acclaim for her performance.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 hosted by Kamal Haasan is airing on Vijay Television. The 100-day reality show will be completing its first week this Sunday. There are 18 contestants from diverse backgrounds, participating in the show.

