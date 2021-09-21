BiggBoss Tamil 5 to Premiere on October 3, Kamal Haasan Shares Latest Promo

The promos for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 are finally here and the show premieres on Vijay TV on October 3. The grand premiere will air from 6 pm and continue till late at night. The contestants for this season will be introduced with on-stage performances.

A few weeks ago, the promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 were shared on the official Twitter and Instagram handles of Vijay TV. Needless to say, the people are quite excited to have the Kamal Haasan-hosted show back on television.

Sharing the promo, Vijay Television wrote, “#BiggBossTamil Season 5 #GrandLaunch - On October 3 from 6 pm on our Vijay TV ..#BBTamilSeason5 #BiggBossTamil5 #KamalHassan #nipponpaintindia #PreethiPowerDuo (sic)."

Host Kamal Haasan also tweeted a promo:

Like last year, this season is also expected to feature interesting contestants. The full list of those participating in the show has not been published yet, but names of Sunita, Kani, Baba Bhaskar, Shakila and her daughter, who was previously a part of Cooku With Comal, have been doing the rounds. According to reports, the likes of MS Bhaskar, Ramya Krishnan, GB Muthu, Vijay TV presenter Vijay Pappu, newsreader Kanmani, Iman Annachi and presenter Priya are also likely to be there.

Just like last year, the contestants will have to follow strict quarantine rules before they enter the Bigg Boss house. Before the grand launch, each contestant will need to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period. Every season of the Big Boss show has been a hot favourite of fans, as they get to witness their favourite celebrities revving it up inside the house with their unique personalities and getting into fights.

